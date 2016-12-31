DRE-RUSS SUFFERS HAMSTRING INJURY Sydney Thunder star allrounder Andre Russell has been stretchered off from Spotless Stadium after injuring his hamstring against the Melbourne Stars on Wednesday night. Russell pulled up lame after chasing a ball to the third man boundary, immediately falling to the ground and clutching his leg.

The 29-year-old overseas signing has played with a knee injury throughout the tournament and was set to undergo scans after the clash with the Stars, according to Fairfax media.

Smith retires from One-Days Former Windies batsman Dwayne Smith will retire from domestic one-day cricket ahead of this month’s Regional Super50. The 33-year-old said he was no longer a part of the selectors plans and though he was hurt by not being able to finish his career at home in this year’s 50-overs tournament, he had little choice but to call it quits. Barbados and Antigua will host the 2017 Super50 from January 24 to February 18. 0 comments

PCB hopeful, but WICB expected to reject T20 offer ISLAMABAD, Pakistan (CMC) — The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed yesterday they had invited West Indies to play two Twenty20 Internationals here next March, as authorities here attempt to end the country’s exile from international cricket. PCB executive committee chairman, Najam Sethi, told media here the invitation was in response to one from the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB), requesting Pakistan play two T20Is in Florida in late March this year. West Indies host England in three One-Day Internationals from February 25 to March 9, and Sethi said they had requested the two-match series to be played following that engagement. “We gave a proposal to WICB that after West Indies’ [series against] England, which will end on March 9, they can come to Pakistan between March 11 to 15,” he said. Once the WICB agrees to the tour, Sethi said the PCB would also sanction the two T20Is in Florida at the end of March. However, CMC Sports understands the WICB is expected to reject the PCB’s offer, as the Caribbean body remains mindful of the volatile security situation in Pakistan. 1 comments

Amateurs dont beat professionals, says WICBs director Conde Riley DIRECTOR of the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) and Chairman of the Barbados Pride cricket franchise Conde Riley admitted that the WICB was aware that amateurs don’t beat professionals, adding that the decline in performance of the senior teams in One Day International and Test cricket has been slow and painful. Riley made the announcement during his feature address at the Guyana Cricket Board’s (GCB) 2016

““The board was aware that amateurs don’t beat professionals and whilst the richer members of the ICC had moved to professionalize their game decades before us, we were stuck by a combination of factors.

"Over the last 10 years, following the domination of the Clive Lloyd and Vivian Richards' led teams, the decline in performance of our senior teams in ODIs and Test cricket has been slow and painful," Riley pointed out.

Experienced players to boost TT in Super50 A NUMBER of experienced players are expected to boost the quality of the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force team, ahead of the 2017 Regional Super50 tournament, which will be staged jointly in Antigua and Barbados from January 24 to February 18. The Red Force, winners at home in 2015 and 2016, will be involved in Group A, alongside the Leeward Islands Hurricanes, Windward Islands Volcanoes, West Indies Under-19s and England county team Kent Spitfires. Group B will feature the Guyana Jaguars, Barbados Pride, Jamaica Scorpions, CCC (Combined Campuses and Colleges) Marooners and ICC Americas. In a telephone interview yesterday, Red Force coach Augustine “Gus” Logie, commented, “many of our experienced players have indicated their willingness to take part. So we welcome all those experienced players to the set-up. 2 comments

